Eric Bailly to Evaluate Man Utd Future Next Summer Amid Interest From Arsenal & Tottenham

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will continue to fight for a place in José Mourinho's first team this season before weighing up a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, according to reports.

The Ivorian has failed to nail down a first team spot since his arrival from Villarreal in 2016, partly due to Mourinho still trying to work out his best centre back partnership.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Bailly has featured in less than 200 minutes of Premier League football so far this campaign, and ESPN claim that he will consider a move away from Manchester United if his playing time doesn't improve this season.

The former Espanyol defender has under two years left on his contract at Old Trafford and could be in the shop window anyway in 2019, especially as Manchester United won't want to risk losing their £34m investment on a free transfer.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Bailly's situation in the north-west, and although it is understood that the Red Devils are happy to sell the defender if he wants to leave, they are reluctant to sell to one of their domestic rivals.

Eric Bailly is our best CB. Chris Smalling is our 2nd best CB. They need to play together. Victor Lindelof needs binning. Phil Jones needs binning & Marcos Rojo also needs binning. — Red Devil Chronicle 🔰 (@wefollowunited) October 12, 2018

Bailly has only ever made 63 appearances for Manchester United as the defender continues to battle with injury. Last season, an ankle problem kept the 24-year-old sidelined for three months, while issues with his knee also disrupted his maiden season at the club.

Questions have also been raised in recent weeks over the future of Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. The former is tied to Old Trafford until 2021, but the two England internationals will become free agents next summer.