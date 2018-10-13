Everton Dismiss Samir Nasri Rumours With Toffees Holding 'Absolutely No Interest' in Midfielder

Everton will not be signing former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri after distancing themselves from reports linking the Toffees with a shock transfer for the former France international.

Nasri has been serving an 18-month ban for doping which ends in November, meaning he would be free to train with interested clubs again.

Nasri was plying his trade for Turkish club Antalyaspor before his six month ban was extended, and is currently without a team. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, senior officials at Everton have said they have 'absolutely no interest' in bringing Nasri to the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Mail had previously claimed Everton were weighing up a move for Nasri, with Marco Silva understood to have discussed the possibility with his staff.

Nasri was hit with the ban for receiving an intravenous treatment from an LA clinic in December 2016 while playing for Sevilla on loan from City.

This 'shock move' isn't on the cards just yet https://t.co/zfksiRQMPM — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) October 12, 2018

The hydration treatment Nasri underwent contained substances on the World Anti Doping Agency's banned list, meaning he received an initial six month ban from UEFA. That ban was extended to 18 months, following a review from UEFA's ethics and disciplinary committee.

Everton brought in a number of attacking midfielders during the summer transfer window, including Richarlison, Bernard and Andre Gomes, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott have made positive starts to the season.

Nasri, who won 41 caps for France, spent nine seasons in England, three with Arsenal and six with Manchester City, winning two league titles and one League Cup with City.