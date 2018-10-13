Everton Dismiss Samir Nasri Rumours With Toffees Holding 'Absolutely No Interest' in Midfielder

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Everton will not be signing former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri after distancing themselves from reports linking the Toffees with a shock transfer for the former France international.

Nasri has been serving an 18-month ban for doping which ends in November, meaning he would be free to train with interested clubs again.

Nasri was plying his trade for Turkish club Antalyaspor before his six month ban was extended, and is currently without a team. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, senior officials at Everton have said they have 'absolutely no interest' in bringing Nasri to the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Mail had previously claimed Everton were weighing up a move for Nasri, with Marco Silva understood to have discussed the possibility with his staff.

Nasri was hit with the ban for receiving an intravenous treatment from an LA clinic in December 2016 while playing for Sevilla on loan from City. 

The hydration treatment Nasri underwent contained substances on the World Anti Doping Agency's banned list, meaning he received an initial six month ban from UEFA. That ban was extended to 18 months, following a review from UEFA's ethics and disciplinary committee.

Everton brought in a number of attacking midfielders during the summer transfer window, including Richarlison, Bernard and Andre Gomes, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott have made positive starts to the season.

Nasri, who won 41 caps for France, spent nine seasons in England, three with Arsenal and six with Manchester City, winning two league titles and one League Cup with City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)