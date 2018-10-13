Fulham Board Urges Slavisa Jokanovic to Address Defensive Issues After Indifferent Start to Season

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is under increasing pressure from the club’s hierarchy after his side's poor start to the season, due to the Cottagers' poor defensive record.

The Serbian boss has seen his side concede more goals (21) than any other team in the top flight this season and they sit just outside the relegation zone with the manager’s brand of open football seen as the main problem by the club’s board.

The west London club scored freely last year in the Championship under Jokanovic, with the Serb guiding Fulham back into the top flight after a four-year absence when they beat Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley.

This season however hasn’t gone to plan, with Fulham sitting fourth bottom in the table and once the league resumes after the current international break the Mirror claim those in charge of the club want changes to be made quickly to halt their slide.

They are said to feel the changes need to come from Jokanovic, who needs to adapt his tactics and focus on the defensive side of the game to help his side deal with the big step up in class that comes with playing in the Premier League.

Before the players went off to play for their various international sides Fulham were thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal at Craven Cottage, their fifth league defeat of the season. With just one win so far, alarm bells are ringing with Jokanovic aware he is under increasing pressure.

The Serbian boss recently explained every manager is aware they will probably get sacked at some point. He said: “Some big managers say there are two kinds of manager – the sacked and the ones who are about to be sacked.





"I don’t interpret anything that happens around me as a tragic situation. I must be calm; I must find a solution.”

Even though he has less than a year left on his current deal at the club, Jokanovic, who previously lead Watford back to the Premier League, has put talks over a new contract on hold until after Christmas.