Gareth Southgate Hails Youngsters But Insists England 'Should Have Won' Against Croatia

Gareth Southgate insists England were the better team and should have won the game against Croatia on Friday night.

England played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw with their World Cup semi-final foes in group A4 of the Nations League at an empty Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing two guilt-edged opportunities for the Three Lions, while both Harry Kane and Eric Dier hit the post. The game was played behind closed doors, as part of UEFA sanctions against Croatia, and the lack of atmosphere seemed to play a part in the lack of urgency in the game, with Harry Kane describing the siutation as 'weird'.

He said (via Sky Sports): “It doesn’t actually make a lot of difference to me, I thought the application of the players though was superb.

"The application of the players was superb. There was no let-up in their work ethic throughout the game and defensively they were really strong.

Very happy to make my full debut tonight. Felt we should have won the game but happy with a clean sheet. Onto monday now against Spain🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/HqNG0pQNeK — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 12, 2018

"In the second half we were by far the better team and should've won the game.

"They showed good enthusiasm to play and our performance was really good. The only disappointment was that we did not take the chances that we had, but I'm really pleased with the way we played."

England's stalemate against Croatia, whilst not the most enthralling, did provide an opportunity for debuts.





Speaking about the performances of Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell, both of whom won their first caps for the Three Lions, Southgate said: “Both very good.

18 - At 18 years and 201 days old, Jadon Sancho is the second youngest England player to win his first cap in a competitive game, behind only Duncan Edwards (18y 183d) in April 1955 against Scotland. Cub. pic.twitter.com/CskcTQ7wBm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 12, 2018

“Ben was excellent, his defending was composed. He didn’t dive in, his use of the ball was excellent. He should be proud of his performance.“

"Jadon had a good impact when he came on.”

England and Southgate’s next test comes on Sunday as they face A4 group leaders Spain, who demolished Croatia 6-0 in their last Nations League fixture.