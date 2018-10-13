'Glad He Wasn't Sold': Liverpool Supporters React After Star Man Wins Monthly Competition

A bunch of Liverpool fans have reacted positively to the news that striker Daniel Sturridge has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for his strike against Chelsea.

In late September, with the Reds trailing 1-0 after Eden Hazard's first half strike, Sturridge received the ball shortly after coming on as a substitute and hammered the ball up and over Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a truly stunning goal.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were pretty joyful at the time and have been reminded of the brilliance of the strike after it was given the Goal of the Month award by the Premier League, beating other contenders including Kyle Walker, Wilfried Zaha, Alexandre Lacazette and Sergio Aguero.

Below are a number of reactions from supporters of the Anfield club.

Oh, it absolutely just had to be this stunner. — Liverpool stan ✊ (@MelissaJacobs12) October 12, 2018

Never doubt him — Henderson (@ForeverHendo) October 12, 2018

Form is temporary, class is permanent — Cathal OL 🔴 (@IrishRED05) October 12, 2018

Just absolutely brilliant!. Delighted he wasn’t sold. — tony maltby (@sheffatm) October 12, 2018

what a strike, what a goal and what a time to score as well — Emmarnoel (@emmarnoel) October 12, 2018

Sturridge has proved to be an effective squad option for Jurgen Klopp so far this season, scoring four goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

A loan move to West Brom last season didn't work out but the England international looks to be returning to the sort of form that made him one of the best strikers in the country during the 2013/14 season when Liverpool fought for the title.