'Glad He Wasn't Sold': Liverpool Supporters React After Star Man Wins Monthly Competition

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

A bunch of Liverpool fans have reacted positively to the news that striker Daniel Sturridge has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for his strike against Chelsea.

In late September, with the Reds trailing 1-0 after Eden Hazard's first half strike, Sturridge received the ball shortly after coming on as a substitute and hammered the ball up and over Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a truly stunning goal.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were pretty joyful at the time and have been reminded of the brilliance of the strike after it was given the Goal of the Month award by the Premier League, beating other contenders including Kyle WalkerWilfried ZahaAlexandre Lacazette and Sergio Aguero.

Below are a number of reactions from supporters of the Anfield club.

Sturridge has proved to be an effective squad option for Jurgen Klopp so far this season, scoring four goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

A loan move to West Brom last season didn't work out but the England international looks to be returning to the sort of form that made him one of the best strikers in the country during the 2013/14 season when Liverpool fought for the title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)