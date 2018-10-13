'Had a Shocker': Arsenal Fans Stunned at Ramsey's Performance During International Friendly

Arsenal fans were far from impressed after sitting down to watch contract rebel Aaron Ramsey in action during the international break.

The 27-year-old was at the centre of Wales' squad which suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Spain at the Millennium Stadium. Borussia Dortmund loanee Paco Alcácer scored either side of a Sergio Ramos header to put La Roja into a comfortable position heading into the break.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Marc Bartra added a fourth later in the match and although Sam Vokes was able to pull one back for the Dragons, manager Ryan Giggs was left scratching his head over how his team were so outclassed against a Spain side who didn't feature the likes of Marco Asensio and Thiago Alcântara.





Onlooking Arsenal fans were also scratching their heads during the match after trying to get a glimpse of Ramsey during the international friendly.





A large section of the outspoken Gooners, as well as some Wales fans, were bemused at how Ramsey's performances was so far off what they have become accustomed to in north London, with some suggesting that he's being misused with his national team.

Giggs got it very wrong today. 5 ATB not a good idea, and John looked clueless in his positioning at times. 1 CB vs a strong Spain side needs to be questioned, Ramsey had a shocker. Wilson should’ve found Roberts overlapping more than he did. Smith looked good when he came on, — FPLSWAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇽 (@FPLSwan) October 11, 2018





Ramsey has been AWFUL — Scripto (@AliquamScripto) October 11, 2018





In a friendly match where Wales had nothing really to lose, there seemed to be no passion to play for their Country, Aaron Ramsey did far too little. Not enough forward play, Wales were going backwards for most of the game. Come back Chris Coleman! — Colin Jones (@cdj1100) October 11, 2018

Ramsey rarely puts in his arsenal like performance for Wales sadly. Maybe he’s asked to do to much — Geraint Williams (@Raceolly) October 11, 2018

There were some fans who were able to find positives in Ramsey's performance, however, suggesting that head coach Giggs should be cautious about playing the goalscoring midfielder so far forward.

Well that was truly awful performance fm Wales for most of game tonight. Brooks, Smith + Lawrence picked up energy a bit 2nd half + Ramsey — Steve Grant (@SteveG1809) October 11, 2018

Wales a little better as Ramsey came deeper. Made no sense to play him so far forward. Always play your best players in the middle in international football, they aren't going to get enough touches otherwise and mark themselves out of the game. Bad gameplan. — defence2attack (@defence2attack) October 11, 2018

Ramsey has had the media spotlight on him throughout this season after Arsenal allowed the midfielder to enter the final year of his contract at Emirates Stadium.

Although there have been some suggestions that manager Unai Emery could cash in on the former Cardiff City star when the January transfer window opens, Ramsey insists that he is planning on seeing out the remainder of his contract.

"Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal, but that is no longer the case," Ramsey told the Telegraph. "So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"That’s a decision that they have made. Things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That is all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal."