'Had a Shocker': Arsenal Fans Stunned at Ramsey's Performance During International Friendly

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Arsenal fans were far from impressed after sitting down to watch contract rebel Aaron Ramsey in action during the international break.

The 27-year-old was at the centre of Wales' squad which suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Spain at the Millennium Stadium. Borussia Dortmund loanee Paco Alcácer scored either side of a Sergio Ramos header to put La Roja into a comfortable position heading into the break.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Marc Bartra added a fourth later in the match and although Sam Vokes was able to pull one back for the Dragons, manager Ryan Giggs was left scratching his head over how his team were so outclassed against a Spain side who didn't feature the likes of Marco Asensio and Thiago Alcântara.


Onlooking Arsenal fans were also scratching their heads during the match after trying to get a glimpse of Ramsey during the international friendly.


A large section of the outspoken Gooners, as well as some Wales fans, were bemused at how Ramsey's performances was so far off what they have become accustomed to in north London, with some suggesting that he's being misused with his national team.



There were some fans who were able to find positives in Ramsey's performance, however, suggesting that head coach Giggs should be cautious about playing the goalscoring midfielder so far forward.

Ramsey has had the media spotlight on him throughout this season after Arsenal allowed the midfielder to enter the final year of his contract at Emirates Stadium.

Although there have been some suggestions that manager Unai Emery could cash in on the former Cardiff City star when the January transfer window opens, Ramsey insists that he is planning on seeing out the remainder of his contract.

"Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal, but that is no longer the case," Ramsey told the Telegraph. "So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"That’s a decision that they have made. Things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That is all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal."

