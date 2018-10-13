Harry Kane Among England Stars to Rave Over Jadon Sancho After International Debut Against Croatia

England players have praised the brief cameo of Jadon Sancho following his history-making appearance during their Nations League game against Croatia on Friday night.

The 18-year-old was introduced by Gareth Southgate in the final 12 minutes of the goalless draw in front of an empty Stadion HNK Rijeka, giving a glimpse of the form that earned him his first call-up for the senior side.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While his time of the pitch in Croatia was limited it hasn't stopped fellow members of the England squad singing the praises of the Borussia Dortmund youngster, with Harry Kane claiming they've already seen his talent in training at St George's Park.

"He's great. Big congrats to him for his debut today, I thought he came on and made an impact as well," said the England captain following the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He's been great in training and he has just got to keep working hard and playing games and I'm sure he will have a very bright future."

Kane wasn't the only member of the England squad to congratulate Sancho, as Tottenham teammate Eric Dier also spoke glowingly of the teenager, describing him as "confident" despite his limited experience.

Dier said: "I think he was fantastic when he came on. He was direct and confident and technically he's very gifted. Hopefully he can be a big part of England in the future if he keeps working hard."

18 - At 18 years and 201 days old, Jadon Sancho is the second youngest England player to win his first cap in a competitive game, behind only Duncan Edwards (18y 183d) in April 1955 against Scotland. Cub. pic.twitter.com/CskcTQ7wBm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 12, 2018

Sancho first senior call-up came as a result of a sensational start to the season in Germany, registering six assists in the Bundesliga - the most in Europe's top five leagues - as well as assisting in both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, taking his tally to eight in just ten appearances.