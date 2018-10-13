Hoffenheim Loan Star Reiss Nelson Hints He Could Make Arsenal Return Sooner Than Expected

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has hinted that he could make an early return to the club from his loan spell with Hoffenheim.

Nelson, 18, joined the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan deal over the summer having failed to be guaranteed a route to the first team under new manager Unai Emery.

The winger has impressed in Germany so far having notched two goals in eight appearances, performances which saw him handed his England Under-21 debut on Thursday which he marked with a goal in the 7-0 thrashing over Andorra.





Nelson was expected to remain with Julian Nagelsmann's side for the full season but, speaking after the victory in Chesterfield, the 18-year-old revealed he could be back sooner than later as he eyes a regular spot in Emery's matchday squad.





"Arsenal is my boyhood club, they’re a big part of my life. It was difficult [to leave]," he told TalkSPORT, via the Metro.

"At the end of the day I’m at an age where I want to play football and Hoffenheim is where that [chance] was. I had to get up and be strong, be independent and take my chance in Germany.

"I’m just here to play my football in Germany. Hopefully I’ll come back in a couple of months – if it’s a year so be it – ready to play in Arsenal’s first team."

With his friend Jadon Sancho having trailblazed the path in Germany having seen his efforts rewarded with a call up to England's senior side, Nelson is well aware of the possibilities which lie ahead if he continues to prove his worth.

He added: "Gareth has made it clear that the pathway is there so if you’re young and you’re good he’ll give you a chance.

"It’s good for me that I came through the ranks, I came from U16s all the way up to U21s. I’m trying to get in there and do my magic. A little bit showed today and I’m very happy to be there."

England's Under-21 side booked their place at next summer's European Championships during the win on Thursday but Nelson and his teammates will be back in action on Tuesday to face Scotland.