'I've Always Liked Him': Former Newcastle Defender Warren Barton Praises Magpies Defender

Former Newcastle United defender Warren Barton has heaped praise on the club’s American full back DeAndre Yedlin and admits he’s liked what he seen for some time.





Yedlin joined Newcastle from Spurs in 2016 and has since gone on to flourish under Benitez establishing himself as the club's first choice right back.

The American is known for his rapid pace and attacking runs from the back but it's also his defensive play that is now impressing people like Barton too.

Barton, once the most expensive defender in English football, is well loved by the Geordie faithful and speaking to Coming Home Newcastle Radio revealed he is a fan of Yedlin’s style of play, work rate and his level of improvement under Rafael Benitez.

He told the American based fan podcast: “When he was at Seattle, I always liked him there. He was a bit naive with his defending but I would love to chat to him and speak to him about the game.

“He is growing up now and is getting more experience but I think he needs to work on his delivery because sometimes his mind is working as quick as his legs when he gets in the final third.

"But he is very well thought of at the club, people like him and he knows he is privileged to play for a club like Newcastle.

“They want you to be aggressive going forward and score goals and I think his style of play suits the fans. Like everybody there’s areas he needs to work on but I like him.”

Barton even joked that while he is improving under Benitez it was in fact at Newcastle’s biggest rivals Sunderland where Yedlin really learned how to defend, referring to the poor recent history their rivals have experienced.