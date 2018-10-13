Javier Tebas Wants Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola Back in La Liga & Slams 'State Club' Man City

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that he wants Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho to return to Spain as the division continues to strive to attract the biggest names of European football.

Interestingly, however, Tebas also slammed Guardiola's Manchester City, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, and has even considered taking the issue of mass foreign investment to the European Union.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

"I would like to have all the best players and all the best managers," Tebas told the Daily Mail. "I would like to have Mourinho and Guardiola for example."

Tebas' admiration for the two does not extend to their clubs as a whole. Although he has shown in the past that he is not afraid of making enemies, the La Liga president's latest statement on City and PSG left no questions unanswered about his beliefs on foreign investment.

"Madrid was an isolated point," Tebas added, referring to when Los Blancos were made to pay €18m by the European Commission after their dealings with the local council. "It was not a PSG or a Manchester City. In the case of PSG and Manchester City, we are talking about hundreds of millions of euros over five years.

Symbolic how Manchester City, PSG (title winners) and Wolves (promoted) celebrate success at the same day. Three clubs heavily backed by UAE, Qatar and China.



Money talks. — Marcus (@MarcusBr22) April 15, 2018

"What worries me is that they don’t put a limit on these state-clubs and if they don’t put a limit on this inflation of the market, football will fall in the not too distant future.

"[The European Union] cannot sanction PSG because [Qatar] is not a state inside the EU," he continues, focusing on the French side's ownership model. "In the case of PSG it’s not just them receiving state help. They make sponsorship agreements that are false; the economic quantities [involved] are not real.

"They cheat. It’s nothing new. I’ve said it before."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have become the top dogs in their respective leagues thanks to their change in ownership, although both sides are yet to lift European football's most coveted prize, the Champions League.