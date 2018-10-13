Journalist Expects Tottenham Flop to Eventually Leave After Torrid Time at the Club

Alasdair Gold, the Tottenham correspondent for football.london, believes Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's time at the club is up after speaking to the club's manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish him at the north London club since arriving from Marseille in 2016, and is yet to appear for Spurs this season after returning from an underwhelming loan spell at Burnley at the end of the last campaign.

Joe Scarnici/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Nkoudou was omitted from Tottenham's recent Premier League squad for their win against Cardiff, and speaking on a Q and A for football.london, Gold suggests that comments made by Pochettino reveal why the Frenchman is on the periphery of the Spurs squad.

Replying to a question regarding the future of Nkoudou, Gold said: "I asked Pochettino before the Cardiff match why Nkoudou hadn’t managed to impress him since arriving at the club.

"Spurs boss stuttered around the question a bit, saying he’d just picked other players instead before finally admitting that Nkoudou just hasn’t taken the chances when they’ve come for him."

Latest questions in the Spurs Q&A have been about whether I think Toby Alderweireld will sign a new contract at the club and the future of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou. https://t.co/Ekg1bxD6xD — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 12, 2018

Tottenham have hardly missed the services of Nkoudou this season domestically, as they're only two points off the top of the Premier League, although have lost their opening two games of the Champions League; a competition that he failed to make the squad for.

Now after failing to adapt to what Pochettino wants from his wide players, Gold believes his time at the club is up.

He continued, stating: "If Nkoudou can’t do that and hasn’t been able to show an end product, then it appears to be the end on the horizon for him.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

"That he didn’t leave in the summer is a surprise - he’s not even registered for the Champions League - and Spurs are going to have to cut their losses on him it seems if they want to get him off the wage bill."