Kasper Dolberg's Agent Claims Napoli Cannot Afford to Buy €30m-Rated Ajax Forward

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Napoli have been told they cannot afford to buy Ajax’s young Danish star Kasper Dolberg by the player’s agent.

The 21-year-old striker, who recently went to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with Denmark, has long been on the radar of the Italian side with several rumours linking them with a bid.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, Dolberg's agent Jens Steffensen has put doubt on the possibility of Napoli bringing the forward to Italy simply because they lack the funds to name a price tempting enough for Ajax to sell.

Speaking to Radio Marte as quoted by Football-Italia, Steffensen said: “My client has always been liked by Napoli, but it’s not a feasible deal for them to pull off.

“He’s worth more than €30m, which is a figure out of Napoli’s reach, but if they were to present us with a suitable offer then we’d be ready to talk to them.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“We’re talking about a great team and anything is possible in the world of football, but I haven’t talked to them until now.”

Dolberg has an impressive scoring record for Ajax since breaking into their side, with 24 goals in 55 games, and already has three strikes to his name this season. 


He looks to be another player with a big future from the famous Ajax production line that has brought the club a long period of sustained success and vast amounts of income.

While Napoli are an attractive prospect for any young player, it’s simply a matter of finances and whether they can offer the right package to Ajax and Dolberg, and if Steffensen is to be believed this will be one chase the Naples side won’t win. 

