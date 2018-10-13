Kyle Walker-Peters Confident Tottenham Chances Will Come Despite Lack of Appearances This Season

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Kyle Walker-Peters believes that chances in the first team at Tottenham will still come for him this season, despite making no appearances so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old full back is remaining positive about his chances this term, believing his patience will be repaid later in the campaign by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

This season has been a frustrating one for the England Under-21 international, having failed to add to his nine previous appearances for the north London side.

Speaking as quoted by the Evening Standard, the young full back said: "The gaffer knows what he's doing. I have faith in what he has planned for me and when he gives me my opportunities I have to continue to take them.

"Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) is good. He spoke to me at the beginning of the season which is good. He makes it quite clear that if you want to go and have a word with him, feel free to and question him."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The versatile full back can fill in on either flank should he be required but with Danny Rose recently pulling out of England’s latest squad for the games with Croatia and Spain with a groin injury, he will be eyeing a chance on the left of the Spurs defence.

Walker-Peters mainly featured in cup competitions for Spurs last year but did impress on the opening day of the 2017/18 season when he played against Newcastle, putting in an assured performance.

However, with Kieran Trippier now established as one of the league'e best right backs and Serge Aurier seen as the England international's understudy, whether Walker-Peters will get regular game time in his preferred position soon remains to be seen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)