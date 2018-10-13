La Liga President Insists Spanish Football Doesn't Miss Ronaldo & Defends Having Games in America

October 13, 2018

La Liga president Javier Tebas insists that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid hasn't concerned him as the division is now a bigger brand than the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo ended a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital to join Italian giants Juventus and many fans expected that the 33-year-old's decision would have grave effects for La Liga in terms of revenue and its clubs' ability to attract star players to the league.

Although Tebas admits there was a time where Ronaldo moving elsewhere would have concerned him, the 56-year-old is confident that 2018's biggest transfer won't stop La Liga in being just as competitive as the Premier League.

"We have worked to make La Liga’s brand above any one player or club," Tebas told the Daily Mail. "Four years ago him leaving would have worried me, on a scale of one to ten, I would have said nine. Now it worries me, on a scale of one to ten, four, or even three.

"If we follow the strategy of the Premier League they haven’t had a Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen and he is now playing the ‘Legends’ circuit.

"And that shows that if you have a brand which is what the Premier League has, then it’s not necessary to have the best players to have the best league in the world."

Tebas also touched on La Liga's controversial decision to schedule Barcelona's league match against Girona in Miami next year. The game will be played in front of 50,000 people at the Hard Rock Stadium, as opposed to Girona's 13,500 capacity Estadi Montilivi.

"To take all the teams is very difficult. I think that just one game is simpler," he added. "It does have an effect. 

"If you take an official game to another country, a game that really matters with three points at stake and that intensity and passion, then that has an effect that will last a long time."

