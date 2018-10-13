Liverpool Youngster Would 'Consider' Permanent Move to Loan Club Rangers After Promising Start

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Rangers' on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent says he would consider the possibility of joining the Glasgow outfit on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old arrived at Ibrox over the summer on a season-long loan deal and has been a first team regular under former Liverpool midfielder and current Gers manager Steven Gerrard.

He has been involved in three goals, scoring two and assisting one, in 17 appearances in Glasgow and with a potential permanent move on the cards, the winger isn't denying the possibility of a long-term switch.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Kent told the Daily Star: "It’s something I’d consider. The fans are great here. Rangers are an amazing club, but that’s a conversation they need to have with Liverpool, not me.”

Kent is yet to establish himself at Anfield. His only first team appearance at Liverpool came in the FA Cup against Exeter in January 2016.

He's had previous spells in League One with Coventry City, the Championship with Barnsley, where he made 47 appearances, and Bristol City and the Bundesliga with Freiburg.

Kent's move to Rangers is his fifth loan from the Reds but his parent club will take great confidence knowing he's getting valuable game time in the Scottish top tier, as will his current Rangers manager, who hailed his recent form.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"His performances have been really good and they’ve got stronger as we’ve gone on. The last two have been right up there in the top drawer," said Gerrard. 

"We have to credit Rangers for giving Ryan the opportunity and also thank Liverpool for letting us use him, because at the moment it’s working for both of us."

