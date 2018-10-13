Man Utd Fans React as Juve Boss Massimiliano Allegri Contacted Over Old Trafford Position

October 13, 2018

Manchester United fans haven't taken kindly to the news that their club has reportedly been in contact with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to discuss the possibility of him taking over from José Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been made to endure a difficult start to the season both on an off the pitch. High-profile altercations between Mourinho and Paul Pogba haven't been helped by results, with United now sitting five points outside of the Champions League places.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

This concoction of problems in the north-west has caused a number of stories to prop up suggesting that Mourinho could be shown the exit door sooner rather than later.

The latest of these came from Italy and it claimed that Juventus boss Allegri was the club's number one managerial target, adding that there has already been contact between the two parties.

Despite being linked with one of the biggest names in management, Manchester United fans have been scrutinising these latest rumours intensely, with there appearing to be a consensus that the club needs to move away from pragmatic head coaches.

Allegri has an outstanding managerial pedigree and has helped transform Juventus into the most dominant team in Italy. Taking over just seven years after the club were demoted to Serie B, the 51-year-old has won nine major honours with the club.

The one trophy that has always alluded Allegri is the Champions League, although he has taken the Bianconeri to two finals since his appointment.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Despite being one of the biggest managers in European football, Manchester United fans appear more concerned with the style of play that any new head coach wants to play rather than how much weight their name holds, something which wasn't the case when Mourinho was brought in.

