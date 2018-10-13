Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Reveals Details of Sir Alex Ferguson Dressing Room Rant at Anfield

October 13, 2018

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has shed some light about what life was like under Sir Alex Ferguson, explaining how the Scotsman once got into such a big row with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel that Liverpool players could hear the argument unfold from the opposition dressing room.

The 43-year-old enjoyed his fair share of thrills and spills with Manchester United, not least of which came during the team's highly-anticipated games against bitter rivals, Liverpool, a club who Neville faced 25 times in his career, winning 13.

It was during this clash early on in his playing days that Neville explains how two of club's biggest icons locked horns, so much so though their feud could be heard by throughout that section of the stadium.

"If we lost at Anfield, [Ferguson] was seething. We all were to be fair," Neville said on Sky Sports, quoted by the Express. "He'd be sat in the dressing room unmoved and everyone was getting showered and ready and he wouldn't move for 25 minutes.

"Once, this was when I was a kid just challenging, he had a massive row with Schmeichel in the changing room.

"I remember thinking 'oh my god this is unbelievable, they are proper going for each other'.

"It was clear for all to hear - and Liverpool players could listen to it unfold too," he added, speaking to former rival Jamie Carragher. "Everything was so close."

Neville spent his entire career with Manchester United, making 592 appearances across all competitions. Having made his competitive debut for the club in 1992, the right-back turned pundit worked solely under Sir Alex before eventually retiring in 2011.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

The former Red Devil defender dipped his toes into management after hanging his boots up- as many former pro's do - but Neville quickly swapped the touchline for a television screen following just four months at Valencia.

