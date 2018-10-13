Man Utd 'Made Contact' With Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Amid Jose Mourinho Unrest

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Manchester United have 'already made contract' with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the club starts to consider potential replacements for José Mourinho, according to reports.


Calls for Mourinho's departure this season have been slightly subdued following the club's recent comeback against Newcastle United, and officials at Old Trafford continue to insist that their manager's job is still secure.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Manchester United are keeping their options open, adding that Juventus' Allegri is their first choice replacement if Mourinho was to be shown the exit door.


They add that Allegri's agent has already been contacted about a move to Manchester United. The Italian head coach has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2020.


Manchester United will get the perfect taste of Allegri's credentials shortly after the international break when his side travels to Old Trafford in the Champions League group stages on October 23. Juventus will welcome Mourinho's side to Turin two weeks later.

The Red Devils could go even further into crisis mode as they prepare to juggle a double-header against Italy's biggest club with a number of tough fixtures in the Premier League.


Mourinho's first match after the international break will be back at his former home, Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri's high-flying Chelsea have emerged as surprise title contenders this season, and the Blues are currently unbeaten across all competitions.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Manchester United also face difficult tests against Everton and Bournemouth before, just four days after they return from playing Juventus, traveling to the Etihad for the first Manchester derby of the season.

