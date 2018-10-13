Manchester City Star Bernardo Silva Released From Portugal Squad for 'Technical Reasons'

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been released from Portugal's squad ahead of the side's trip to Scotland for a friendly on Sunday.

Silva has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with City, with Pep Guardiola singling out the Portuguese winger for special praise multiple times.

After featuring frequently from the bench last season, Silva has taken his chance thus far and has registered two goals and an assist in the Premier League.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, despite scoring a stunning goal in a 3-2 victory over Poland on Thursday, Sky Sports report that Silva has been released by Portugal and will play no part in their match against Scotland.

The Sun believe Silva has been released for 'technical reasons' ahead of their home clash against Burnley next weekend.





Ahead of the Scotland game, Portugal boss Fernando Santos praised Alex McLeish and their supporters.

Manchester City winger Bernado Silva has been released by Portugal and will not face Scotland on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.



More https://t.co/IDI9W4V0Iz pic.twitter.com/kXIStROClG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 13, 2018

He said: "It's a very tough game, Scotland are a strong opponent. We have seen them playing 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 and set-ups we don't usually play ourselves. They break away very well so we have to prepare for that.





"They have a really strong support, which is important for them."

City's start to the season has been typically imperious, and strangely enough - given they were Champions last season - their unbeaten start to the season has largely gone under the radar thanks to the exploits of Liverpool and Chelsea.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Manchester club will be hoping that Silva's release from the Portugal squad is a case of Pep Guardiola protecting his players rather than a potential injury to one of their key men, although there is nothing concrete to suggest Silva has picked up a knock.