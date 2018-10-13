Manchester City Youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko Hoping to Revive Move in January

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Manchester City's versatile Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko is keen on a move away from the Etihad according to his agent Alan Prudnikov. 

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Napoli in the summer to gain more first team opportunities, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Zinchenko, who has made just two appearances in all competitions for City this season, as a result of injuries to Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, made 14 overall last campaign and was dropped by Pep Guardiola for their UEFA Champions League encounter against Hoffenheim in favour of Aymeric Laporte. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

The youngster has been left frustrated with his lack of game time and his agent insists that he is hoping to revive the deal to bring his client to Italy in January.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Prudnikov told Radio Marte: “We are always open to proposals coming from Italy.

"Napoli showed interest both over the summer and the year before, but never managed to find an agreement with Manchester City.

“I met with [Napoli director Cristiano] Giuntoli and we laid down the foundations of a deal with Zinchenko, but the two clubs could not agree on a fee. We’d be ready to discuss it again, though.”

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Despite his lack of regular first-team football, he has made more international appearances for Ukraine this campaign (three).

Zinchenko scored in his nation's opening UEFA Nations League fixture against the Czech Republic in September, where he made a 24-minute cameo and recently played the entirety of their international friendly against Italy, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

