In a questionable state during an interview with Fox Sports Mexico's "La Ultima Palabra," Diego Armando Maradona heavily criticized Lionel Messi as well as giving other bizarre comments, which at times seemed worrying.

The former Argentina legend, currently managing Dorados de Sinaloa from Mexico's second tier, took some time to chat with LUP's pundits on the current state of Argentina and its main star.

"Messi is a great player but he goesn't get it. Before speaking to the coach, he'll play PlayStation and then on the field, he asks to be and wants to be the leader," said Maradona, who was, quite frankly, talking in a suspicious state of mind. "It's useless to try and make a leader out of someone that goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game."

Maradona went on to say fans should not worship anymore, "Messi at Barcelona is one thing and with Argentina he is another one," and how if he managed the national team he would have a good idea on how to utilize him.

He also blamed the state of the team on how things are handled from a director's perspective. "I gave my vote to Claudio Tapia [AFA president], who knows nothing of football, but he betrayed me because he hired Jorge Sampaoli, who is not good enough for Argentina."

Regardless of the comments, it was alarming to see his own state, as it's clear that something is not right with the 57-year-old.