Maurizio Sarri Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Said to Him Before Liverpool's Equaliser Against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has opened up about his exchanges with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during Chelsea's draw with Liverpool.

The two managers had gone head to head twice in the same week - the first encounter in the Carabao Cup clash at Anfield, before the second in the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard's first half strike looked to have settled the game, before ex-Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge scored a goal of the month winning late equaliser against his former employers.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The match was so enthralling that Liverpool manager Klopp was seeing to be enjoying the spectacle despite his side being a goal down.

According to Corriere dello Sport (as reported in Metro), Sarri was also getting swept up in enjoying the match.





"There are moments when the grand spectacle of it all convinces you to put aside any regrets. Even if you concede at the last minute or five minutes into stoppages," Sarri is quoted as saying.

He then revealed what Klopp had said to him from across the technical area as the frantic encounter entered the final stages.

Sarri continued: "That was an extraordinary show. Just 10 minutes earlier, I saw Klopp looking at me with the game going on. I asked: 'Why are you smiling?' He replied: 'Aren’t you having fun?'

"I said: 'So much' and he added 'Me too'.

"He was losing at the time. Even after the equaliser, remembering that moment, we hugged like two old friends. I’m sure he would’ve done the same even if Liverpool hadn’t equalised. The Premier League has this joy of football."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sarri's version of the words exchanged between the pair comes after Klopp himself spoke about their friendly in-game banter, during what was perhaps the match of the Premier League season so far.