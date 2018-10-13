Mohamed Salah Returns to Liverpool for Treatment After Sustaining Injury With Egypt

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Mohammed Salah has been sent back to Liverpool for treatment after sustaining an injury during Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday. 


The Liverpool winger started his night with a superb goal directly from a corner kick before things took a turn for the worse having to be withdrawn from proceedings in stoppage time after being unable to shake off an injury to his thigh. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Egypt were forced to play the remaining moments with 10 men as they had already used all three substitutions, leaving many on Merseyside to grow concerned over the fitness of their star man. 

Initial updates from Egypt's assistant manager suggested the injury was 'not serious', but the Pharaohs have now confirmed that Salah has been given the green light to make his way back to England to receive treatment on the injury.


"Javier Aguirre has decided to let Mohamed Salah return to his club and not participate in the Swaziland match on Tuesday to give him more rest," a statement posted on Facebook confirmed, via Goal

"During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle. He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game."

Egypt are set to play the return fixture against Swaziland on Tuesday without their star man - who become the nation's third all-time top scorer (40) with his effort on Friday - but, with two wins from their first three games in qualifications for the Africa Cup of Nations they are under no immediate danger. 

Liverpool, however, will hope the injury will not rule him out of the club's clash against Huddersfield Town next Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. 

