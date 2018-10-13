AS Monaco Appoint Premier League Legend ​Thierry Henry as New Manager on 3-Year Deal

Thierry Henry has made his first steps into senior management after being confirmed as Monaco's new manager, after the two parties agreed to a three-year deal.

Henry's arrival at his former stomping ground comes after the Ligue 1 side parted ways with Leonardo Jardim after a torrid start to the campaign which has Monaco languishing in 18th place.

The club announced Henry will now take the reigns with his first training session schedule for Monday.





41-year-old Henry, who is expected to leave his post as the Belgium national team's number two, will work with former Benfica's Under-23 coach Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao and Arsenal academy coach Patrick Kwame Ampadu as members of his backroom staff.

He said: “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me.

"I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

Henry began his professional career with Monaco where he went onto play 141 games for a return of 28 goals before having stints at Arsenal and Barcelona, and the club's vice president Vadim Vasilyev was delighted to see a loyal servant return to lead the team.

Vasilyev said: “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his nomination a reality.

"Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

The former Arsenal striker was linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa before Monaco came knocking.