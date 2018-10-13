AS Monaco Appoint Premier League Legend ​Thierry Henry as New Manager on 3-Year Deal

Thierry Henry has made his first steps into senior management after being confirmed as Monaco's new manager, after the two parties agreed to a three-year deal.
Henry's arrival at his former stomping ground comes after the Ligue 1 side parted ways with Leonardo Jardim after a torrid start to the campaign which has Monaco languishing in 18th place.
#HesComingHome
The club announced Henry will now take the reigns with his first training session schedule for Monday.
41-year-old Henry, who is expected to leave his post as the Belgium national team's number two, will work with former Benfica's Under-23 coach Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao and Arsenal academy coach Patrick Kwame Ampadu as members of his backroom staff.
He said: “In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me.
@ThierryHenry nommé entraîneur de l'AS Monaco
#ForeverMonaco
"I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”
Henry began his professional career with Monaco where he went onto play 141 games for a return of 28 goals before having stints at Arsenal and Barcelona, and the club's vice president Vadim Vasilyev was delighted to see a loyal servant return to lead the team.
Vasilyev said: “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his nomination a reality.
"Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”
The former Arsenal striker was linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa before Monaco came knocking.