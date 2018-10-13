Report: Napoli Makes Contact Over Krzysztof Piatek

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Serie A outfit Napoli have approached domestic rivals Genoa over the availability of attacking sensation Krzysztof Piatek, according to Rai Sport journalist Cyrus Venerato.

The 23-year-old striker only joined Genoa during the summer - his first move outside of his native Poland - but he is already making a name for himself across the continent.

Unsurprisingly, Piatek has been turning heads at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and journalist Venerato claims Napoli has already taken steps which would see the striker link up with his compatriot Arkadiusz Milik at the Stadio San Paolo.

"There was a contact between [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis and [Genoa chairman Enrico] Preziosi," Venerato told Calcio & Mercato (via SpazioNapoli). "The president of Napoli offered €30m to take him now and leave him on loan until the end of the season."

Venerato went on to confirm that Juventus and Barcelona have also shown some interest in signing Piatek, whilst also ruling out Napoli's rumoured moves for Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg and Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul.

Piatek has scored nine goals in Serie A this season, making him the leading contender for the Capocannoniere (top goalscorer) in Italy's top division. He also found the back of the net four times during a Coppa Italia clash against US Lecce, as well as once with the Polish national team against Portugal on Thursday.

Having swapped Polish side Cracovia Kraków for Genoa for just €4.5m during the summer, I Rossoblu are guaranteed to make an incredible amount of profit on Piatek when they eventually decide to sell up.

However, the striker's outstanding form currently has Genoa sitting six points clear of the relegation zone and Piatek will be vital for the club to maintain their Serie A status for another season.

