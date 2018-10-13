Netherlands 3-0 Germany: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Depay Masterclass Sinks Sorry Germans

Germany fell to their fifth defeat in nine games after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.



After a quiet but even start to the game, it was the hosts who took the lead on the half-hour mark.





An inviting corner from Memphis Depay found Ryan Babel who saw his header crash off the underside of the crossbar, but Virgil van Dijk was there to head into an empty net from two yards out to give the Dutch the lead in front of their home fans.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

A couple of inspired second half substitutes from Joachim Low looked to swing the match in Germany's favour as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.





However, the game was put to bed after Depay neatly slotted the ball past Manuel Neuer with three minutes remaining before Georginio Wijnaldum rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to secure a memorable win over their bitter rivals.



Here is a breakdown of the evening's events:

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

They were the better team in the 90 minutes and never looked out of place going up against a strong Germany side.





Dutch football has been in a rebuilding phase for quite sometime now, but they finally look to be producing some fine young talent and are piecing together a strong squad ready to compete with the world's elite teams.

Depay really was on top form on the night. He played as the

lone striker but often found himself drifting out onto the wings and back into midfield to find the ball and run at defenders.





Memphis Depay has been electric in this game — Luke Ginnell (@HeavyFirstTouch) October 13, 2018 Feel like Real Madrid should consider going for Memphis Depay. — Daniel  (@Daniel2x_1) October 13, 2018 Memphis Depay is a completely different player now. — Count Zugu (@Count_Zugu) October 13, 2018 A number of fancy flicks and neat tricks throughout the game got the crowd off their feet, and he was certainly a joy to watch. He got his goal in the dying moments of the game with a very well-taken finish and could very easily have got a second just moments later as he saw his effort cannon off the crossbar.

Dutch fans were treated to a brilliant performance from their poster boy, who now looks to be playing full of confidence once again. WORST PLAYER - It was a great night for Koeman and his men, however Steven Bergwijn did struggle to make an impact at times. It was a great night for Koeman and his men, however Steven Bergwijn did struggle to make an impact at times.



