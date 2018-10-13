How to Watch Netherlands vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Netherlands vs. Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, Oct. 13.

By Kaelen Jones
October 13, 2018

The Netherlands will host Germany in a UEFA Nations League group matchup on Saturday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Germany's latest result was a 2-1 win over Peru in a friendly contest in September. Germany previously played one UEFA Nations League game, earning a scoreless draw against France, the reigning World Cup champions.

The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, lost to France 2-1 in its most recent match, a Nations League group fixture, which came after a 2-1 win over Peru in a friendly. 

Saturday's contest will mark the first time the two nations will meet since playing a scoreless tie in November 2012. Germany leads the all-time, head-to-head series 15-15-10.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes USA, UniMás

Live stream: Sling TVUnivision NowESPN+You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

