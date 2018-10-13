The Netherlands will host Germany in a UEFA Nations League group matchup on Saturday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Germany's latest result was a 2-1 win over Peru in a friendly contest in September. Germany previously played one UEFA Nations League game, earning a scoreless draw against France, the reigning World Cup champions.

The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, lost to France 2-1 in its most recent match, a Nations League group fixture, which came after a 2-1 win over Peru in a friendly.

Saturday's contest will mark the first time the two nations will meet since playing a scoreless tie in November 2012. Germany leads the all-time, head-to-head series 15-15-10.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes USA, UniMás

Live stream: Sling TV, Univision Now, ESPN+. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

