Newcastle Striker Ayoze Perez Claims Mike Ashley's Attendance at Games Has Helped Magpies

Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez believes Mike Ashley’s return to games can help the side arrest their poor run of form.

Following a 16-month absence at live Newcastle games, Ashley has returned in recent weeks, attending the Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Manchester United games.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Ashley recently took Rafael Benitez and his first team squad out for an Italian meal in a bid to show support to the manager and his players.

When asked what the atmosphere was like during the evening Perez, as quoted by the Chronicle, replied: “It’s good to see the owner, and it strengthens the feeling of togetherness as much as we can.

"The results are not good, but we have to be together; we are all training every day as one. It’s all about us, and we have to keep going, keep pushing.

“We have to push and make sure we stay focused. We have to stay all together. We have done it before and recovered from a position like this, so the most important thing is to remember that.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“As long as we are all together, then good things will come. The owner being around can be part of that.”

Newcastle are yet to win a Premier League game this season. Additionally, there was a humiliating 3-1 loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Although the Magpies have not managed to win a game, five of their eight league matches so far have come against Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United. In their next eight games, they will not face one of last season’s top six.