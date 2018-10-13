Patrice Evra Spotted Training With West Ham Again Despite No Sign of New Contract

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

After being released by West Ham at the end of last season, Patrice Evra is training with the club once more, although he will not be offered a new contract at the London Stadium. 

The veteran defender joined the Hammers in February on a short-term deal under David Moyes that lasted until the end of the 2017/18 season, making five Premier League appearances, three of which came in 4-1 defeats. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Now still without a club, football.london report that the 37-year-old is training with the London side in a bid to maintain fitness levels as he looks for a new club, but won't be offered a new deal at West Ham as Manuel Pellegrini isn't interested in signing another full back.

Evra did play a behind-closed-doors friendly for West Ham recently while the international fixtures take place, lining up alongside Angelo Ogbonna at centre back, but couldn't help his side avoid defeat as they lost 3-1 to Queens Park Rangers. 

Despite the left back entering the twilight of his career, Evra certainly offers a wealth of experience for any side that offers him a deal, having made 379 appearances for Manchester United alone, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his eight and a half years at Old Trafford. 

Another former Hammers in James Collins is also training with the club at Rush Green following his release, although like Evra he will not be offered a deal to return to the club. 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

West Ham currently sit 15th in the table following a summer of heavy investment, with two wins, one draw and five defeats from their opening eight league games. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)