Real Madrid Forced to Sweat Over Raphael Varane's Fitness After Picking Up Injury Playing for France

Real Madrid have been forced to sweat over the fitness of Raphael Varane after the centre back was withdrawn early from France's international friendly with Iceland.

Varane, 25, was withdrawn at halftime against Iceland on Thursday despite his side being a goal down after due to physical problems which led to a feeling of discomfort.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The defender was a standout among France's wobbly backline at Stade du Roudourou prior to his departure in a game which saw the visitors secure a 2-0 lead before Kylian Mpabbe's late introduction turned the game on its head to salvage a 2-2 draw for Didier Deschamps's side.





However, Sport report that Les Bleus now face the prospect of taking on Germany in their UEFA Nations League game on Tuesday without Varane as they await results of his medical assessment.





The news will come as a major concern for Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid as the club have league games against Levante and Barcelona and Champions League ties with Viktoria Plzen to content with after the international break.

Varane injured ? we really cant catch a break — Kati (@isconic) October 11, 2018

The World Cup winner has missed just one game for Real this season, but with injury clouds hanging over the likes of Dani Carvajal, Isco, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Gareth Bale, Lopetegui's job is seemingly only getting harder.





Lopetegui has failed to register a win in his last four outings, a run which has also been without a single goal in their favour. Moreover, with just five wins in his 11 games at the helm the pressure has been taken up a notch at the Bernabeu.

Earlier reports even suggested Real Madrid chiefs were set to discuss the future of their manager less than four months into the job, ensuring Lopetegui will hope Varane's injury is nothing but a niggle ahead of an important run of fixtures.