Real Madrid Forced to Sweat Over Raphael Varane's Fitness After Picking Up Injury Playing for France

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Real Madrid have been forced to sweat over the fitness of Raphael Varane after the centre back  was withdrawn early from France's international friendly with Iceland. 

Varane, 25, was withdrawn at halftime against Iceland on Thursday despite his side being a goal down after due to physical problems which led to a feeling of discomfort. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The defender was a standout among France's wobbly backline at Stade du Roudourou prior to  his departure in a game which saw the visitors secure a 2-0 lead before Kylian Mpabbe's late introduction turned the game on its head to salvage a 2-2 draw for Didier Deschamps's side. 


However, Sport report that Les Bleus now face the prospect of taking on Germany in their UEFA Nations League game on Tuesday without Varane as they await results of his medical assessment.


The news will come as a major concern for Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid as the club have league games against Levante and Barcelona and Champions League ties with Viktoria Plzen to content with after the international break. 

The World Cup winner has missed just one game for Real this season, but with injury clouds hanging over the likes of Dani Carvajal, Isco, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Gareth Bale, Lopetegui's job is seemingly only getting harder. 


Lopetegui has failed to register a win in his last four outings, a run which has also been without a single goal in their favour. Moreover, with just five wins in his 11 games at the helm the pressure has been taken up a notch at the Bernabeu. 

Earlier reports even suggested Real Madrid chiefs were set to discuss the future of their manager less than four months into the job, ensuring Lopetegui will hope Varane's injury is nothing but a niggle ahead of an important run of fixtures. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)