Real Madrid Interested in Re-Signing Former Defender on the Cheap Thanks to Buy Back Clause

Real Madrid are interested in resigning former central defender Mario Hermoso for just €7.5m, despite Espanyol inserting a €40m release clause into his contract.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Barcelona-based club for just £400k prior to the 2017/18 season, although it's his performance this campaign that have really caught the eye. Espanyol sit fifth in La Liga, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just seven goals.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

One team that look to be interested in his services as a result is Los Blancos, with Pericos Online (via AS) reporting that the Champions League holders could look to bring Hermoso back to the Santiago Berabeu at the end of the season.

They could do so however for considerably less than his €40m release clause, as a €15m buy-back clause was inserted into his contract at Espanyol. However, even that would be halved as Real Madrid still own 50% of Hermoso's image rights - taking the total down to just €7.5m.

Decent performance from Espanyol, nothing to write home about but important to keep their momentum at home. Mario Hermoso has had a very impressive start to the campaign. Goals aside, solid at the back and confident on the ball too. — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) September 25, 2018

Hermoso never made a senior appearance for Real Madrid during his time in the capital, instead featuring 33 times for their 'B' team, Castilla, after coming through the club's youth system before leaving to join Espanyol in search of regular first team football.

While it's unlikely that Hermoso would dislodge either of the usual paring of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, he would provide decent cover in that position.

RAIGO PAJULA/GettyImages

Real Madrid have endured a difficult start to the season under new boss Julen Lopetegui, losing two and drawing two of their opening eight games in La Liga, and have failed to score in their last five games in all competitions.