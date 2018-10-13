Real Madrid Make Christian Eriksen Top Transfer Target as Los Blancos Search for Modric Successor

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has emerged as a top transfer for Real Madrid next summer, according to reports.

Eriksen has established himself as one of Spurs' leading talents over recent seasons and as a result has continually found himself linked with a move away from north London despite pledging his long-term future to the club.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tottenham have become familiar with rival interest, but in recent times enquiries and speculation have landed at Harry Kane's feet following his consistent goal scoring feats for the club.

This time, however, the Denmark international is the centre of attention as a report from Cadena Cope, via Sport, has claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has singled Eriksen out alongside known target Neymar as his key names for next summer's shortlist.

The 26-year-old has been linked to Real's rivals Barcelona for the past two seasons before they signed Arturo Vidal, and now those at the Bernabeu want to take advantage of the situation.

The Spanish giants are said to see Eriksen as part of their "Plan A" ahead of Eden Hazard as he is "the person to replace Luka Modric" - news which will come as music to the ears of those at Stamford Bridge.





Eriksen is likely to pose as a more realistic transfer target for Real as he has entered the final two years of his current deal with Spurs, and a move would be hard to turn down for the midfielder.

The Spurs star is currently sidelined with an abdominal problem which he sustained during the club's win at Brighton in September, but a date for his return has yet to be made.