Real Madrid Make Christian Eriksen Top Transfer Target as Los Blancos Search for Modric Successor

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has emerged as a top transfer for Real Madrid next summer, according to reports. 

Eriksen has established himself as one of Spurs' leading talents over recent seasons and as a result has continually found himself linked with a move away from north London despite pledging his long-term future to the club.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tottenham have become familiar with rival interest, but in recent times enquiries and speculation have landed at Harry Kane's feet following his consistent goal scoring feats for the club.

This time, however, the Denmark international is the centre of attention as a report from Cadena Cope, via Sport, has claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has singled Eriksen out alongside known target Neymar as his key names for next summer's shortlist. 

The 26-year-old has been linked to Real's rivals Barcelona for the past two seasons before they signed Arturo Vidal, and now those at the Bernabeu want to take advantage of the situation.

The Spanish giants are said to see Eriksen as part of their "Plan A" ahead of Eden Hazard as he is "the person to replace Luka Modric" - news which will come as music to the ears of those at Stamford Bridge. 


Eriksen is likely to pose as a more realistic transfer target for Real as he has entered the final two years of his current deal with Spurs, and a move would be hard to turn down for the midfielder.

The Spurs star is currently sidelined with an abdominal problem which he sustained during the club's win at Brighton in September, but a date for his return has yet to be made. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)