Statistics Reveal Huddersfield Ace Has Recorded Quickest Sprint Speed in Premier League This Season

Huddersfield Town may be languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table, but who cares when they're leading the way in other departments?

We all know that speed statistics are the real prize the teams are playing for. Resident statisticians Opta have published figures for the top ten recorded speeds in the first eight games of this Premier League season.

It appears that some players may be getting on the phone to EA to try and change their speed rating on FIFA!

Ben Early/GettyImages

Some of the usual suspects when it comes to speedsters are surprising omissions from this list, such as Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Salah and Theo Walcott. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also hasn't made the top ten. However, there is a new and rather surprising name at the top of the list.

As reported by the Mirror, Huddersfield's Issac Mbenza comes in at number one after recording a speed of 34.953 km/h during his side's 1-1 draw away to Burnley. His Terriers teammate Terence Kongolo is seventh on the list, clocking in at 34.853 km/h against Tottenham.

William Early/GettyImages

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin came in second with 34.935 km/h, and Fulham's boy wonder Ryan Sessegnon closed out the top three with a speed of 34.913 km/h against Manchester City.





Romelu Lukaku comes in at fourth for his speed clocked against Watford, while Chelsea's Willian and Wolves Helder Costa are fifth and sixth respectfully.

Renowned pace merchants Kyle Walker and Aaron Lennon sneak in at eighth and ninth, while West Ham full back Ryan Fredericks completes the top ten.