Statistics Reveal Leicester Midfielder as One of the Premier League's Slowest Players This Season

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Leicester City's Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra isn't exactly renowned for his pace, but even the 30-year-old himself would've been surprised at being named the sixth slowest player in the Premier League by Opta.

The Spaniard has only seen 15 minutes of Premier League action so far this season, with Claude Puel preferring the double pivot of Nampalys Mendy and Wilfred Ndidi to sit in front of the back four.

John Early/GettyImages

Despite most fans expecting 34-year-old Wes Morgan to be Leicester City's slowest player following some questionable performances from the centre back, Opta have calculated that Iborra is in fact slower than the Jamaican, registering a top speed of just 17.09 miles per hour, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

That number makes Iborra the sixth slowest player in the league, though his sprint was faster than both those of Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

A pinch of salt should be taken with Opta's findings however, as 15 minutes is an incredibly small sample size for Iborra to reach his true top speed within, and in truth the Spaniard's game relies very little on how quickly he can run.

It's widely accepted that the fastest footballers can reach speeds of 21 miles per hour, so even if Iborra does see more game time, don't expect him to be up there with the quickest in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)