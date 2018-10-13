Theo Walcott Hoping for Top Four With Everton This Season But Admits Europa League Is More Realistic

Everton forward Theo Walcott has claimed that his team can finish the Premier League season in the top four, after the Toffees picked up impressive back-to-back wins.

The Toffees have picked up six points from six as they beat Fulham and Leicester City in the last fortnight, after a poor start which saw them win just one of their opening six games. Their consecutive victories see them sit 11th in the Premier League, six points off Arsenal in the top four.



Last season Everton finished eighth, with a managerial change seeing Sam Allardyce replace Ronald Koeman in October 2017.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking about his hopes for the new season, Walcott said (via Sky Sports): “Me personally, I’m hoping for a top-four finish, I really am.

“I’ve set my goals really high. I’m a positive guy so I genuinely think we’re going in the right direction.”

Walcott joined Everton at the start of the year, moving to Goodison Park after 12 years at Arsenal. He has scored twice so far this season, featuring in every league game so far as well as both of their Carabao Cup ties.

Although optimistic, Walcott admitted that it may be more achievable for the Toffees to aim for the other European places.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“You need to be realistic as well and think that maybe that’s a bit too far-fetched," he continued, "but I think sixth is reachable. We just have to start turning those draws into wins, it’s as simple as that.

“We’re not far off [the top-six], I really don’t think we are. I think you can judge us fairly when everyone is back fit.”

It has been 13 years since Everton finished in the top four, when David Moyes guided a team featuring Mikel Arteta, Thomas Gravesen and Tim Caholl to fourth place in 2004/05 - just a season after they narrowly avoided relegation.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Everton next host Crystal Palace on October 21 after the international break, before a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week later, where they will surely have their ambitions tested.