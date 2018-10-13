Zack Steffen Leaves USMNT Camp Ahead of Peru Match

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen left the USA's training camp Saturday morning for precautionary reasons, U.S. Soccer announced.

Steffen was suffering from tightness in his right hamstring and will not play in the team's match against Peru on Tuesday. The 23-year-old keeper gave up four goals on Thursday when the USMNT fell to Colombia, 4-2.

Veteran keeper Brad Guzan, 34, will presumably take over the starting slot for Tuesday, with Ethan Horvath, 23, securing the backup role.

The U.S. men's national team hosts Peru on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in East Hartford, Conn. The match is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The South Americans defeated Chile 3-0 on Friday evening in Miami.