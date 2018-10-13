Wales Set Gareth Bale Fitness Deadline for Nations League Clash Against Republic of Ireland

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Wales captain and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been given until Sunday to prove his fitness ahead of his country's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The Welshman missed the disappointing 1-4 defeat to Spain at the Principality Stadium on Thursday night through injury, which he sustained in Los Blancos' surprise defeat to Alavés in La Liga.

National team manager Ryan Giggs, whose side travel to Dublin on Monday, will make a call on Bale's fitness after seeing how his star man comes through Sunday's training session, according to the Daily Mail.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, despite the potential loss of their talisman, teammate Aaron Ramsey was optimistic of getting a result in the Irish capital.

"We know how important he is for us," Ramsey said. "He’s scored so many goals. It’s going to be a blow.


"But hopefully we can get back to winning ways. We know it is going to be difficult there but we are looking forward to it."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It seems unlikely that Bale will feature against Ireland, especially with concerns from his club over his availability for their Clásico against rivals Barcelona on October 28. 

Los Blancos currently sit fourth in the top tier of Spanish football and are without a league victory in three matches.

Prior to his injury, 29-year-old Bale had scored four times in nine competitive outings for Real Madrid this season, but has not found the net in La Liga since September 1. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)