Wales Set Gareth Bale Fitness Deadline for Nations League Clash Against Republic of Ireland

Wales captain and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been given until Sunday to prove his fitness ahead of his country's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The Welshman missed the disappointing 1-4 defeat to Spain at the Principality Stadium on Thursday night through injury, which he sustained in Los Blancos' surprise defeat to Alavés in La Liga.

National team manager Ryan Giggs, whose side travel to Dublin on Monday, will make a call on Bale's fitness after seeing how his star man comes through Sunday's training session, according to the Daily Mail.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, despite the potential loss of their talisman, teammate Aaron Ramsey was optimistic of getting a result in the Irish capital.

"We know how important he is for us," Ramsey said. "He’s scored so many goals. It’s going to be a blow.





"But hopefully we can get back to winning ways. We know it is going to be difficult there but we are looking forward to it."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It seems unlikely that Bale will feature against Ireland, especially with concerns from his club over his availability for their Clásico against rivals Barcelona on October 28.

Los Blancos currently sit fourth in the top tier of Spanish football and are without a league victory in three matches.

Prior to his injury, 29-year-old Bale had scored four times in nine competitive outings for Real Madrid this season, but has not found the net in La Liga since September 1.