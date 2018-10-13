West Ham Join Race to Sign Out of Favour Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill in January

October 13, 2018

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Gary Cahill from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old defender, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, has fallen down the pecking order at the Blues behind the likes of fellow centre-backs Antonio Rüdiger and David Luiz, making just three appearances in all competitions this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri. 

The wantaway centre-back is in search of a January move in the hope of playing regular first team football and has been linked with a host of other potential suitors from Manchester United to Southampton and even Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, the club he supported as a boy.

Speaking last month, Cahill responded to questions suggesting that he could leave in January, indicating that despite the respect he has for the Blues, 'football doesn't wait for people.'

Cahill said: "I don't want to jump the gun but as things stand at this time, probably, yes [I might have to leave in January]."

According to the Mirror, it is believed that manager Manuel Pellegrini also wants to recruit the former Bolton Wanderers defender to east London.

Despite praise for summer defensive signings Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, the Hammers have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and the acquisition of the experienced Cahill could be a welcomed addition to the London Stadium, with Pellegrini backed by his club to pursue targets during the mid-season market.

Cahill has made 285 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since joining in January 2012, winning the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, two Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles and the League Cup in that time, as well as being made club captain after John Terry's departure.

He also made 61 senior international appearances for England before retiring following this summer's World Cup.

