West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Doubtful for Spurs Clash After Leaving Scotland Squad With Injury

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has been forced to withdraw from Scotland's squad after sustaining an injury while representing his country.

Snodgrass has appeared eight times for the Hammers so far this season, but is yet to contribute a goal or assist during his 290 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.

Despite his patchy form, Snodgrass was called up for international duty but played no part in Scotland's 2-1 loss away in Israel.

It's now understood that the reason behind his lack of involvement was an unspecified injury the winger sustained during the international break and the problem has now forced the West Ham man to return to the club early.

According to football.london, Snodgrass will now be assessed by club doctors at West Ham's training ground, Rush Green, but the Scot is now an early doubt for the Hammers' crucial Premier League clash against fellow Londoners Tottenham next weekend.

Although news of Snodgrass' injury isn't ideal for West Ham fans, the business the club did over the summer should be more than enough to cover any potential holes left by the Scot.

Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko are both excellent wingers in their own right, and Snodgrass' considerable threat from set pieces can be covered by Aaron Cresswell, whose also possesses quality in his left foot.

West Ham have recovered in recent weeks after a poor start to the season, grabbing wins against Everton and Manchester United to lift the Hammers up to 15th in the Premier League table.