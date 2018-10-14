AC Milan Chief Maldini Hints at Shock Swoop for Former Club Star Zlatan Ibrahimović

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

AC Milan chief Paulo Maldini has dropped a big hint over a potential January move for LA Galaxy man Zlatan Ibrahimović, claiming that player is of a suitable calibre for a club of I Rossoneri's stature.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calcio Mercato, Maldini was quizzed on the chances of his club signing their former star, who played for I Rossoneri for two seasons, the first of which on loan, and the second as a permanent signing. 

"Ibrahimović too big for our dressing room? I don't believe in that," Maldini said. "Players with that personality do manage it well with big clubs. And we are a big club.


"We thought about him in the summer, but having Champions League football would have been better. Zlatan has personality and is a champion. In general, a team that wants to aim high must have players with big personalities. Ours has it, but people like Higuaín and Ibrahimovic help to pull the potential of others."


It unclear whether Milan have a genuine chance of signing the Swedish legend, or if Maldini is simply boasting about the stature of his club. Ibrahimović is currently excelling with LA Galaxy, and has scored 21 goals in 25 matches since joining in March. However, the allure of European football will always be strong, and he could well be tempted with a move back to Serie A.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

During his second spell with the club, Ibrahimović scored 35 goals in 44 matches, earning himself a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain the following season. A true character of the game, there's a chance that he could look for a dramatic final chapter with Milan.

Meanwhile, Milan are believed to be interested in signing former Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, who currently plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg. The San Siro sleeping giants are in dire need of a new central midfielder, and are also believed to be targeting Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as the January transfer window approaches rapidly.

