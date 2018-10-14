AC Milan Icon Paolo Maldini Opens Up About 2005 Champions League Final Loss to Liverpool

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has reminisced about his illustrious career with the Rossoneri, discussing some of the highs and lows of his 25-year career.

After making his debut for Milan as a 16-year-old, Maldini emerged into one of the finest defenders in the world. He spent his entire career with his boyhood club, before retiring as a 41-year-old in 2009.

New Press/GettyImages

The former defender spoke at the Festival dello Sport, and is quoted by Football Italia as saying: “I hope that I’ll be remembered as a fair player. At times I could be very rough. Once at an awards ceremony with Diego Maradona, they showed a clip of an incredibly tough tackle. I went to Diego and apologised, saying I didn’t remember the incident.”

Maldini also spoke highly of his time with former managers Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello, Carlo Ancelotti and Nils Liedholm, before praising the side's current manager Gennaro Gattuso. He said: “In tactical terms, [Gattuso] has improved a lot, which is why we have total faith in him. 

New Press/GettyImages

"He was courageous to come to Milan, he knows what he’s doing, knows how to deal with the players and mediate with the club too."


Maldini then discussed some of the worst moments of his career, including Milan's 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool. He said: “Perhaps along with the 1994 World Cup Final lost to Brazil on penalties, that was the worst moment of my career.

AFP/GettyImages

“Football gives and it takes away, but at the end you have to accept the result, especially when you’ve given your all. If you watch it back, it’s not true that we sat back on 3-0, as we still had plenty of chances at 3-3 too."

Despite his legendary career, Maldini never won a trophy during his time with Italy. He admitted: “I said no to the call-up in 2006 and they won. It was destiny, I guess. I still had a wonderful time, but the game I’d really like to play again would be against South Korea in the 2002 World Cup. I never got angry with referees, but that day it was frankly impossible not to."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)