Andy Robertson Fears He May Be Dropped From Scotland Side Despite Good Liverpool Form

Liverpool's in-form left-back, Andy Robertson, fears that he might be dropped from his national team following Scotland's poor form under Alex McLeish.

Despite being handed the captain's armband for his national team by McLeish just last month, there have been calls from some Scotland fans to strip Robertson of the captaincy following the unacceptable 2-1 loss to Israel on Thursday evening.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

The Reds' defender accepts that Scotland, himself included, have simply not been good enough in their recent performances and exempted only the national team goalkeeper, Allan McGregor, from criticism.

"If I was the manager I would be doubting every position for Albania because none of us showed up”, Robertson said to the Liverpool Echo.

“Apart, that is, from Allan McGregor, who kept the score down.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor wins his 40th cap #ISRSCO pic.twitter.com/eq8a793s6O — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 11, 2018

“My performance on Thursday wasn’t good enough, I was one of the worst – if not the worst, at least in my own head. I’ve got to be better.

“It is probably the worst game I’ve had in a Scotland jersey and the worst result.”

Whilst it may be unfair that Robertson is being scapegoated for Scotland's poor performances, as captain he understands that he will sometimes have to take the flack for his team.

He said: "Fans can react negatively to me as that is all part and parcel of it. Since I was made captain it has happened a bit more as they see me as scapegoat. That’s fine, I can deal with that and take it on the chin.

“I have to up my performances and if I can do that I can help the lads too."

On the senior international front, it was a disappointing night for Andy Robertson as Scotland surrendered a half-time lead to go down to a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Israel in Haifa. 👇 https://t.co/1uL8guczkZ — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) October 11, 2018

Despite this, the Liverpool defender believes the criticism that McLeish's side have received has been somewhat over-the-top. He explained: “We've had to deal with all different things, but we keep going. I think the criticism's a bit harsh, but some people prefer when we do bad instead of when we do good.”

McLeish would have been hoping for a convincing performance and result against Israel, as Scotland now face a tough test at home to Portugal on Sunday evening.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

If Robertson can captain his side to an unexpected victory against the European Championship holders, it would go some way to alleviating the pressure on the manager and the squad.





For Scotland's skipper himself, he will return to club action on Saturday with an away fixture against Huddersfield as he looks to put his international struggles behind him to help Liverpool's surge for the Premier League title.