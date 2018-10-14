Antoine Griezmann Claims Ballon d'Or Win Would Help Him Fulfil 'Dream' of Becoming Atletico Legend

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he is determined to win the Ballon d'Or award as it would ensure he would become one of Atletico's greatest players.

The World Cup winner is one of 30 players shortlisted for the award which has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since Kaka's victory in 2007. Griezmann finished third in the race for the award in 2016, and is up against the likes of Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe this year.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Griezmann revealed his dream to be remembered as an Atletico legend, insisting that a Ballon d'Or victory would help cement his place as one of the club's all-time greats.

The 27-year-old said: "It would be a dream to go down in Atletico history by winning the Ballon d'Or. At last it looks as though football is smiling at me, I am very happy on a personal level and also as a group with my teammates and coaches. We have enjoyed ourselves a lot and won tournaments.

"We will see (over the Ballon d'Or). It has been mentioned but I am always thinking of the team, although it would be a dream. I am not the one that votes, then it would be easy.

"If it is a Frenchman that wins (the Ballon d'Or) that would be great and if it's me then more so. We had a good World Cup and to win it is very difficult. I am very happy to play for the national team and for my club to win the award would mean I would go down in history.

"Consistency is the most important for this award and I think that I have been consistent this season, winning three tournaments with my club and country."

Griezmann played a starring role for France during this summer's World Cup triumph. He racked up four goals and three assists for his country and proved to be a key factor behind France's success.