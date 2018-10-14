Arsenal & France Defender Laurent Koscielny Retires From International Duty

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from France international duty and aimed barbs at Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps.

The 33-year-old played for his country 51 times, but was cruelly denied a trip to Russia this summer after suffering an injury with the Gunners towards the end of last season.

In an interview with Canal+ (via the Mirror), the Arsenal centre back spoke about his disappointment in missing out on France's path to World Cup glory, but also aimed a few choice words at France coach Deschamps.

He said: "He called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no.

"Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach. It feels like a hit on the back of the head.

"When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about."

Laurent Koscielny is aiming to make a club comeback next month, but it's clear that the lost opportunity to lift the World Cup trophy will forever haunt him.

“France’s World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me. I think that I have given everything I can for France, I am 33, I have done two Euros, one World Cup.

“France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.”