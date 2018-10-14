Arsenal & France Defender Laurent Koscielny Retires From International Duty

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from France international duty and aimed barbs at Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps.

The 33-year-old played for his country 51 times, but was cruelly denied a trip to Russia this summer after suffering an injury with the Gunners towards the end of last season.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

In an interview with Canal+ (via the Mirror), the Arsenal centre back spoke about his disappointment in missing out on France's path to World Cup glory, but also aimed a few choice words at France coach Deschamps.

He said: "He called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no.

"Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach. It feels like a hit on the back of the head.

"When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about."

Laurent Koscielny is aiming to make a club comeback next month, but it's clear that the lost opportunity to lift the World Cup trophy will forever haunt him.

“France’s World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me. I think that I have given everything I can for France, I am 33, I have done two Euros, one World Cup.

“France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.”

