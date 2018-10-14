Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka Insists He's Improving Under New Boss Unai Emery

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claims he's moving from stride to stride under new boss Unai Emery.

The manager, who replaced Arsene Wenger following a spell with French side Paris Saint-Germain, got off to a rocky start at the Emirates. But the steady improvement is clear for all to see, with the seemingly resurgent Gunners pushing themselves up the table with just two points separating them from the top three clubs, who are all tied on points at the summit of the Premier League table.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Xhaka, a Switzerland international brought to London by Wenger two years ago, has had struggles in his first two seasons as well - mostly disciplinary - but, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old credited his new boss for helping improve his game tactically.

"We needed some time to get to know the character and philosophy of the new manager. It is going well and I am improving," he said.

"On a tactical level, the manager has really helped me. But we can still improve."

Despite the arrival of Lucas Torreira over the summer, Xhaka has established himself as a regular in Emery's set-up and has played in all eight Premier League fixtures so far this season. He has also scored a goal and provided an assist in his eight outings.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won nine straight games in all competitions and are looking stronger with every match played.

They will host former champions Leicester City at their Emirates Stadium after the international break and look to be on course to register a 10th consecutive win.

Fans, however, are likely worried over the future of Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, whose contract will expire at the end of the season but has also seen an extension offer withdrawn by the club.

