Arsene Wenger Says Aaron Ramsey in 'Strong Position' for Improved Arsenal Offer

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey could still remain at the Emirates, speaking of the "strong position" that Aaron Ramsey is in despite the Gunners withdrawing their latest contract offer. 

Midfielder Ramsey had been in contract negotiations for several months, but in a surprising move Arsenal withdrew their offer and the former boss believes this puts the Welshman in a similar position to that of Mezut Ozil, who secured a record deal from Arsenal following Alexis Sanchez's move to Old Trafford.

Asked if he would give Ramsey a new deal in the circumstances, Wenger replied: "We tried that before and it still can happen. I don’t really know what’s happening at Arsenal."

However, Wenger accepts 27-year-old Ramsey's contract situation means he can now come to the negotiating table with a stronger hand.

"Sure, Aaron Ramsey is in a strong position now and he will use this position. But I don’t know how far Arsenal will go in terms of giving him a huge contract," he said, quoted by the Metro.

"These things were once my responsibility, but not anymore. I’m happy about that."

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Ramsey’s current deal expires at the end of the season and the Welshman had been keen to extend his 10-year stay with the Gunners - at one point both parties felt they were close to a deal.

The midfielder has made six starts under new boss Unai Emery this season and scored a sublime back-heel flick in the last outing at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both reported to be interested in the former Cardiff City man but Ramsey ruled out any move away from the Gunners in January earlier in the week - further strengthening his position.

However should Arsenal fail to sell Ramsey in January, they face losing the Welshman, who they signed from Cardiff City for £5m as a 17-year-old, for free.

