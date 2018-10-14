Aston Villa Join Host of Premier League Clubs in Tracking Jamaican Youngster Alex Marshall

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Aston Villa have joined the likes of West Ham, Tottenham, Liverpool and Leicester City in the pursuit of Jamaican youngster Alex Marshall.

Marshall currently plays for Cavalier in the Jamaican top flight and, despite being just 20-years-old, has already gone on to represent his country on seven separate occasions.  He has caught the eye of a number of sides, especially after bagging eight goals in 33 appearances since the start of last season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Sunday People, as per the Birmingham Mail, have identified Villa as a potential destination for the young winger, with Premier League sides West Ham, Tottenham, Liverpool and Leicester all registering an interest.

It is being suggested that scouts have already been sent out to monitor Marshall to identify whether he would be a worthwhile investment - particularly as he is playing in a league which receives very little exposure.

This news comes amidst a transitional period for Villa which has seen them recently appoint Dean Smith as Steve Bruce's successor in the dugout.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The former Brentford manager was appointed following Villa's poor form under Bruce, which has seen them slip to 15th in the Championship table - a long way off the lofty ambitions the club has set.

Smith has been assured that there will be money to spend in the January transfer window, despite suggestions that the club could limited due to financial fair play breaches.

Should Villa make the plunge for Marshall, it would certainly be a huge risk given his lack of experience outside of his native Jamaica, but he would by no means break the bank should Villa be in a financially compromised situation.

