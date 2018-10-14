Bayern Munich Defender Joshua Kimmich Credits Pep Guardiola for His Impressive Development

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has revealed how praise from former manager Pep Guardiola played a huge part in his emergence as one of the world's finest right backs.

Signed by the Spaniard in 2015, Kimmich has developed into a crucial player for the Bundesliga giants. Shortly after his arrival, he was passionately spoken to by Guardiola on the pitch following a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund, in a moment which was widely feared to be a public humiliation for the youngster, only for the pair to embrace after all was said and done.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Kimmich admitted he has fond memories of this moment, saying: "I enjoyed it. When someone is that emotional, this intensity for the game, this love for the game, I think that's good.





"When you know how he is, his type of being coach, his style of being coach, as a player you think it's 100 per cent natural."

The 23-year-old then went on to discuss his experiences of working under the current Manchester City manager. He said: "At RB Leipzig, we nearly only had a concept against the ball and now it was completely different as we had 70 per cent possession.

Marc Mueller/GettyImages

"I played different positions. With Pep, it's really important to know where team-mates are in every moment and also where the opponents are.

"So you learn and get another feeling of the space. You know every time you get the ball I can pass it to this player and this player.

"You know where your team-mates are, in which space. And so you think a bit different about the whole game of football."

In his three years in Munich, Kimmich has made an impressive 134 appearances for the club. He is one of Bayern's most important players, and has played every minute of his side's matches this season, including cup matches and Champions League ties.