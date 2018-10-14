Borussia Dortmund Target Man City Starlet to Team Up With Wonderkid Jadon Sancho

Following the astronomical rise of Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund are looking to lure former teammate Phil Foden from Manchester City and team the two friends up in the Bundesliga.

Sancho and Foden have played together in the youth setups of both Manchester City and England and remain good friends. However, Sancho grew frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities and opted to swap Manchester for Dortmund in 2017. He has since emerged as a key player for the team, racking up an impressive eight assists in ten appearances this season.

The link between Foden and Dortmund comes from The Daily Mail, who claim that the Bundesliga side are incredibly keen on signing the 18-year-old, who has struggled for regular minutes in the first team under Pep Guardiola.

He is under contract with the club until 2020 and is widely expected to renew his deal, but he will certainly have taken note of Sancho's ascension after his former teammate made his England debut against Croatia on Friday.

Whilst Sancho is currently top of Europe's assist table, Foden has been forced to settle for just 31 minutes of Premier League action this season. He also came perilously close to missing out on a Premier League winner's medal last season, making just five appearances and totalling a combined 43 minutes.

Guardiola recently promised The Daily Telegraph that Foden would receive "a lot of minutes this season", but it is unlikely that Foden will be able to compete with Sancho's appearances over the coming year.

He is widely regarded as one of England's finest prospects and will certainly be intrigued by the development of Sancho. In recent years, young English players have seemingly become more open to the idea of moving overseas to aid their development, but it remains to be seen whether Foden, who is a lifelong City fan, will follow the trend.