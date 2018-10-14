Borussia Dortmund Target Man City Starlet to Team Up With Wonderkid Jadon Sancho

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Following the astronomical rise of Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund are looking to lure former teammate Phil Foden from Manchester City and team the two friends up in the Bundesliga.

Sancho and Foden have played together in the youth setups of both Manchester City and England and remain good friends. However, Sancho grew frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities and opted to swap Manchester for Dortmund in 2017. He has since emerged as a key player for the team, racking up an impressive eight assists in ten appearances this season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The link between Foden and Dortmund comes from The Daily Mail, who claim that the Bundesliga side are incredibly keen on signing the 18-year-old, who has struggled for regular minutes in the first team under Pep Guardiola.

He is under contract with the club until 2020 and is widely expected to renew his deal, but he will certainly have taken note of Sancho's ascension after his former teammate made his England debut against Croatia on Friday.

Whilst Sancho is currently top of Europe's assist table, Foden has been forced to settle for just 31 minutes of Premier League action this season. He also came perilously close to missing out on a Premier League winner's medal last season, making just five appearances and totalling a combined 43 minutes.

Guardiola recently promised The Daily Telegraph that Foden would receive "a lot of minutes this season", but it is unlikely that Foden will be able to compete with Sancho's appearances over the coming year.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He is widely regarded as one of England's finest prospects and will certainly be intrigued by the development of Sancho. In recent years, young English players have seemingly become more open to the idea of moving overseas to aid their development, but it remains to be seen whether Foden, who is a lifelong City fan, will follow the trend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)