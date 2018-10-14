Chelsea Offer N'Golo Kante New Contract Amid Rumours Linking Him With a Move to Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly offered their star midfielder N'Golo Kante a new contract in an attempt to ward off interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Kante has cemented himself as one of the most talented defensive midfielders in world football since joining Chelsea back in 2016, with the Frenchman having made just short of a century of appearances for the Blues.

His outstanding performances have attracted interest from all over Europe, especially from PSG, who have been regularly linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are desperate to hold on to Kante and have offered him an improved contract in order to fend off any potential bids from PSG. 

The midfielder currently has three years left on his deal on Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea wish to extend that even further so that his price tag rises well above what PSG are willing to pay.

Kante has previously admitted to having been in contact with PSG, but he also insisted that he was happy to continue playing for Chelsea.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"There was not a big desire on my side to go elsewhere after the World Cup," he said, as per the Metro. ‘‘There was interest from other clubs, but after speaking with Chelsea, things were clear.

"The club is counting on me and I feel good here. What was logical therefore was to stay at Chelsea.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"There were some discussions with PSG. But after a discussion with Chelsea I understood that what was most important was to feel good where I was. 

"I feel good at Chelsea. It is good for me to stay at Chelsea."

